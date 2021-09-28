JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,161,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.