JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.03% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,238,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.