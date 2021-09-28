JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $1,625,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,691.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,605.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,504.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $64,860,782 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

