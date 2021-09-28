JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

