Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $41,047.61 and approximately $4,375.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.