John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.32

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $16.86. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 71,072 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

