JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ERYP opened at $6.01 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

