JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Financial Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Netlist alerts:

This table compares Netlist and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 28.45 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -148.75 JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.39 $35.31 million $3.28 13.43

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20% JinkoSolar 0.43% 2.98% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Netlist and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 3 0 0 1.75

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.