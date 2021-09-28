Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $61,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $623.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.90 and its 200 day moving average is $560.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

