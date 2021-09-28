Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.63% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $50,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $6,918,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at $336,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of -2.13. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

