Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.43% of BankUnited worth $56,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

