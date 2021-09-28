Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Rexnord worth $75,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $65,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE RXN opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

