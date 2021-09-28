Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 19,011 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Focus Financial Partners worth $64,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

