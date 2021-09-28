Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $334.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.92. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

