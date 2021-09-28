Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.