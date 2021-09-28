Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,043. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

