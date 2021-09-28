Jefferies Financial Group Comments on salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.