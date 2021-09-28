iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Raised by Rex Capital Advisors LLC

Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 13.0% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

