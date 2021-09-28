iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.8% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

