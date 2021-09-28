iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,072 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $20,754,000.

SOXX traded down $15.49 on Tuesday, reaching $456.16. The stock had a trading volume of 116,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,981. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $297.50 and a 12-month high of $478.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

