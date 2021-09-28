iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.08. 1,025,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,879,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

