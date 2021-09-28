iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $208,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,249 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

