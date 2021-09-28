iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 299,512 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

