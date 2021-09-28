iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

