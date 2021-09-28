iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Keybank National Association OH’s 6th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,528 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $536,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $135.92. 923,520 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

