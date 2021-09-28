iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 6,395,815 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

