iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.