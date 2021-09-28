iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

