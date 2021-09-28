IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $101,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

