IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

On Friday, August 6th, Max Royde purchased 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde acquired 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Friday, July 23rd, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde bought 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde bought 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

Shares of IQG opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.60.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

