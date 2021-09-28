iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. iPower has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79.

Get iPower alerts:

IPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.