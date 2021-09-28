Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.30

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 24077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

