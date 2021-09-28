Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,685% compared to the average volume of 198 call options.

MCO stock traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.81. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,844. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.