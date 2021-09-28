Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

9/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR DAI traded up €1.52 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.80 ($89.18). The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.