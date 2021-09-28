Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

