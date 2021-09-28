Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 278,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,810. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

