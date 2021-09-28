Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Lifted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after buying an additional 196,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,829. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.