Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $158.19 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $107.94 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

