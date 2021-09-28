Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,903 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 311,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

