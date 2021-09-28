International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

