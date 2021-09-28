International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 339,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $230,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 115.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 161,612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 86.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.