International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,201. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

