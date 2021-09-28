Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Banco Santander

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

