Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.41. 965,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,608. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

