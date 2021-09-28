Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.41. 965,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,608. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 2.14.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
