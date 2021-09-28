Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

NYSE ZBH opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

