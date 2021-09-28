Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $313.40 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

