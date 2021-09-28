Insider Selling: TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRIP stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

