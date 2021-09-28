Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells 5,347 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
