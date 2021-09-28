Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells 5,347 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 107.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Marriott International by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.