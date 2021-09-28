Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 84,400 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$71,149.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,295,943.90.

Shares of TSE GXE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

