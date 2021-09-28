Insider Selling: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27.

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$4.27. 1,569,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,802. The firm has a market cap of C$641.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

